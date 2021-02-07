(Sidney) -- The last of the great KMA radio homemakers is gone.
Funeral services are pending for Evelyn Birkby, who died Sunday at the age of 101. Daughter of a Methodist minister and a musical mother, Birkby lived most of her early years in small towns in Iowa. After college she taught school for four years and then worked as Director of Religious Education in the Grace United Methodist Church in Waterloo. She later became youth director at the First United Methodist Church of Chicago. Evelyn married her high school classmate Robert Birkby, and in 1948 they moved to a small farm south of Farragut.
One year later, Birkby began writing a weekly column entitled "Up a Country Lane." First published in the Shenandoah Evening Sentinel, the column would later move to the Valley News Today, and continue for 70 years. Her last column was published in November, 2019.
Birkby was a regular voice on KMA beginning in 1950, and was among the hosts of "Kitchen Klatter," a syndicated radio program originating from KMA. In her later years, Birkby made an appearance on KMA at least once a month. In addition to giving recipes, Birkby covered a wide range of topics in each interview. During a 2014 appearance, she talked about how she loved the change of seasons.
"We should celebrate fall," said Birkby. "We need to celebrate. I love all four seasons. And, I don't mind winter. I hate to say that, because people look at me like I'm crazy. But, every season has its joy, and its fun, and its problems."
Birkby also authored 10 books, and was in great demand as a speaker on many subjects, including life on the farm from a woman's perspective in the 40's and the 50's. We'll have more on the life and times of Evelyn Birkby in a later news story.