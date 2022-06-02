(Shenandoah) -- Planning and fundraising continues for another tribute to Shenandoah's favorite sons.
Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association officials are spearheading a mural project on Highway 2 east of Shenandoah directing motorists to the Everly Brothers Childhood Home, located next to the Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum. Artist John Cerney is working with SCIA officials to finalize the project. A Salinas, California resident, Cerney specializes in giant cutout art best viewed from motorists' windshields. After earning an art degree from Cal State Long Beach in 1984, Cerney worked for actors and producers in the television industry, painting pictures as gifts for cast members or friends. He also painted scenes on Salinas-area barns.
"Slowly but surely, I got tired of painting outside," said Cerney. "I started creating three dimensional elements to the barn--cutout plywood pieces. And then, that became the blueprint for my future work, where I would do giant cutouts, stick them in the fields along highways. Then, I started moving out along the Midwest, and distributed all across the Midwest."
Currently, Cerney's work is located in 24 states. While planning for a similar project in Clarinda for Glenn Miller, Cerney says he was approached to create a mural honoring Don and Phil Everly. While saying the project is still on the drawing board, he promises a dazzling display.
"It will change colors every day," he said, "with the sun and the lighting. Who knows what the background will be? It'll be green, mostly, or it'll be snow--I don't know. But, you'll drive by, and because they're cut out, they will look like three dimensional statues. It's kind of an awe-inspiring thing to see something that looks real--which they will. Even thought it's two-dimensional plywood, they'll look real. There will be a sign in front directing, or at least telling you, about their childhood home in Shenandoah. So, you won't miss. It'll be right there in front of you."
Cerney says the Everly tribute intrigues him.
"I'm just mesmerized when I hear their harmonies," said Cerney. "There's just something magical about that. Even now, because I'm involved in the project, I'm going to Youtube a few times a week, looking at their old videos and hearing their old songs--some of them I haven't heard for a long time. No, I just want to prolong the image and the memory of the Everly Brothers as long as a I can."
Cerney hopes work on the mural begins in late summer or early fall. Supporters plan to raise $7,500 for the project. SCIA Marketing Director Shelly Warner says all but $2,500 remains to raised.
"We have raised, so far, $5,000," said Warner, "partly due to a lot of great donations from Everly fans. Also, we had a fundraising concert at the Depot with the Zmed brothers in April. We have no doubt that we'll get there, and we're pretty excited about seeing the final project."
Anyone interested in contributing to the Everly Brothers mural project can log onto scia.org, or leave a check at the Depot Restaurant in Shenandoah.