(Shenandoah) -- Another tribute to the Everly Brothers is now located along a KMAland highway.
Work commenced Wednesday on the construction of a giant mural bearing Don and Phil Everly's likenesses on Highway 2, about a mile-and-a-half east of Shenandoah near the Southwest Regional Water Association's tower. Officials with the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association spearheaded the project, designed to alert tourists of the Everly Brothers Childhood Home located on West Sheridan Avenue next to the Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum. SCIA officials launched a fundraising drive earlier this year to secure California artist John Cerney's services in creating the mural. Cerney tells KMA News the mural is aimed at motorists who may not know of Everlys' rich history, and how the duo parlayed performances as young children on KMA in the 1940's to music superstardom as rock and roll pioneers in the 1950's and '60's.
"This is really meant more for people who are not from the area," said Cerney, "who were either passing through somewhere else and took Highway 2 and realized, 'whoa, the Everly Brothers? I had no idea.' Maybe some people know off the top of their heads where John Wayne is from, in Winterset, Iowa, but not everybody knew that the Everly Brothers' formative years were spent in Shenandoah."
Cerney, creator of similar signs in southwest Iowa, says the rural is more eye catching than the run-of-the-mill billboards dotting the countryside.
"If this was on a board, on a rectangle, people wouldn't notice this as much," he said. "When you take the time to cut it out--and cut out the spaces between the guitars--they look real, and you cannot help but say, 'whoa!' Your eyes are riveted."
For an Everlys' fan like Cerney, the mural is a labor of love.
"I wasn't quite a teenager in their formative years--in the late '50's and early '60's," said Cerney, "but I loved their sound, I love their harmony. I mean, Paul McCartney and several other bands, Simon and Garfunkel, owe a lot to the Everly Brothers for their harmony."
Cerney and two assistants plan to return to the mural Thursday for waterproofing and other finishing touches. SCIA officials hope visitors will stop by the Everly Brothers house during Shenfest weekend in late September.