(Shenandoah) -- Family members of one of Shenandoah's favorite sons are returning to the community during Shenfest weekend.
Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association officials are planning a full slate of events marking Shenandoah's 150th birthday the weekend of September 25th. Headlining the celebration is a concert featuring Edan Everly---the son of the late Don Everly, and the Killer Vees--featuring family members of the late Bobby Vee--September 25th at 7 p.m. at the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program Thursday morning, SCIA Marketing Director Shelly Warner says the city is excited to host Edan and other Everly family members.
"We're really hoping to show Edan a good time," said Warner. "He has lots of memories coming back here in 1986, when his father and his uncle were here for the homecoming concert. So, we really want to welcome them. His sister is also coming, and they're all bringing their families."
Members of the Everly family are expected to attend a meet and greet event September 24th from 4-to-5:30 p.m. at the Shenandoah Historical Museum, located next to the Everly Birthplace.
"We're going to have some special events then," she said. "A special photo display and book signing by Jerry Spies. He did the original book that recorded the 1986 homecoming parade. That was huge. The governor was here, and there was a big parade. So, that was a big thing."
Warner says a special ceremony is scheduled during the meet and greet.
"We're going to dedicate a historic marker that afternoon on the 24th," said Warner. "This is all right in front of the (Everly) house and the historical museum. The mayor is going to give Edan a key to the city, just like he did his dad."
A long list of other Shenandoah activities are planned that weekend, including the traditional Shenfest Parade down Sheridan Avenue. A complete listing is available here: