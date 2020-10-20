(Shenandoah) -- Visitors to Shenandoah will have instant access to information regarding two of the city's favorite sons.
"Cathy's Clown" was a number-one hit in 1960 for the Everly Brothers. You can learn more about that song and other hit records from new technology available at the Everly Brothers Childhood Home at 800 West Sheridan Avenue. The Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association holds a special coffee at the Everly House Wednesday morning at 10 to unveil a new attraction--a digital touch screen. Speaking on KMA's "AM in the AM" program Tuesday morning, SCIA Marketing Director Shelly Warner says the display contains a wealth of information and video on all things Everly.
"It does display video music," said Warner, "our whole photo archive we've collected over the years, and items we've displayed in pop-up museums."
Warner says the display accommodates things that won't fit in the small house where Don and Phil lived, along with their parents Ike and Margaret Everly, while performing on KMA in Shenandoah in the 1940's and '50's.
"This is a way that people can see the movie we've had made about their history in Shenandoah," she said. "And, thanks to SWIFT Services, we have the high-speed link to the internet. You can watch their television show. They were on Ed Sullivan. They were massive stars."
Doors will be open for ventilation. Attendees are asked to wear masks where social distancing is not possible. Beverages will be bottled or capped. In case of inclement weather, the event will be postponed. Demonstrations of the display terminal will continue until 12:30 p.m.