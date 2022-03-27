(Shenandoah) -- About 150 people celebrated 150 years of education in Shenandoah Saturday night.
Shenandoah's Elks Lodge was the site of the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation's inaugural Excellence in Education banquet. In accordance with the community's sesquicentennial, SIEF officials saluted Shenandoah's rich education history by honoring 25 current instructors, administrators and staff members with 25 years or more in education experience. Highlighting the evening were speeches by two SHS alumni. Kyle Horn, a 1982 graduate, received the foundation's first-ever Alumnus of the Year Award. In 2014, Horn founded America's Job Honor Awards, a nonprofit, nonpartisan initiative celebrating people who overcome barriers to employment--such as disabilities, criminal convictions, immigration challenges and ageism--and the employers who hire them. Horn credited his formative years in Shenandoah for his success in his career.
"The start that I received here through the Shenandoah school system was just absolutely critical," said Horn. "I look into the audience today, and see the faces of teachers who sowed into my life, who made an incredible impact on me in ways beyond academics--sowing encouragement, sowing hope. And, those things never leave you."
Horn says he's thrilled that Shenandoah now has a foundation to support the district's teachers. He believes the instructors are synonymous with the community's horticultural history.
"On the drive down here, I was reflecting on Shenandoah, and how much it's changed over the years from the heyday of the seed and nursery capital of the world," he said. "My first thought was, well, those days are over. Then I reflected, are they really? Because, the teachers, the educators in this community have carried out that tradition from that point forward, just like in the horticultural sense, cultivating and nuturing young plants and trees that are going to be planted all over world, producing fruit and adding beauty wherever they go."
During his presentation, Horn recognized Shenandoah resident Bob Finlay, a past Job Honor Award recipient.
Another SHS graduate reflected on past educators as guest speaker. Scott Ginger, a member of the Shenandoah High class of 1976, taught speech and debate at high schools in Nevada for 30 years. Twenty-seven of those years were spent at Green Valley High School, where his programs scored in the top 1% among the 2,500 schools involved in the National Speech and Debate Association. Named Nevada Educator of the Year by the association in the 2017-2018 school year, Ginger says the lessons learned in Shenandoah helped him create a successful culture at his high school.
"On reflection, in part, it was the classrooms, hallways, locker rooms and playing fields here in Shen that helped me build that culture," said Ginger. "You might say I've been sharing a piece of Shenandoah with my students, without saying I'm sharing Shenandoah."
Now retired and living in Las Vegas, Ginger credited his teaching success to the degrees of separation with Shenandoah's instructors. While saying "what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas," Ginger added some of what happened in Vegas for him started in Shenandoah.
"Shenandoah is where I met some of most influential teachers," he said. "I realized my teaching happened 1,300-plus miles from here. But, I also realize that was only two degrees of separation. And, degrees of separation do not know distance or time."
He also called the foundation "a tangible way we can all play a role in supporting education for our children, in order to make our community and world a better place." SIEF President Corby Fichter says the organization's endowment has grown from zero upon its creation in 2016 to a current total of around $650,000. SIEF board members are hoping the endowment will reach a million dollars by the end of this year.