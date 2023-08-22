(KMAland) -- Much of KMAland and the Midwest are under a massive heat dome spanning over 20 states.
Excessive heat warnings are in effect for most of southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska, and northwest Missouri until 10 Thursday evening, with some parts of central and south central Iowa under the warning until 7 p.m. Thursday. Kara Foster is a meteorologist with Weatherology. Foster tells KMA News that consistent triple-digit heat indexes are the primary concern over the next few days.
"We're looking at a heat index value of around 117 (Tuesday) and that seems to be the worst of it," said Foster. "Then partly cloudy and 76 (degrees) for tonight and then sunny and 98 (degrees) on Wednesday with heat index values around 110. Then partly cloudy and 77 (degrees) Wednesday evening, and then 97 (degrees) still for Thursday."
Foster also urged people expecting to be outside for extended periods during the week to heed a few safety guidelines.
"If you're spending any time outdoors, especially for a long period of time, try to be in the shade as much as possible and drink a lot of water," she said. "Also, if you're taking your pet outside, do make sure to try and keep them in the grass or at least in the shade and give them a lot of water as well."
With the increased risk for heat exhaustion or heat stroke, National Weather Service officials urge people to watch for symptoms including dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea, or weakness. If you or someone around you loses consciousness or are believed to be suffering a heat stroke, call 911 and move the person to a cooler area.
However, Foster says residents can expect a break from the excessive heat beginning on Friday as temperatures are expected to cool heading into the weekend.
"We are going to see a little bit of a system move in Friday and we'll reach a high of 89 still, but it will allow for us to cool down and the winds will be from the northeast," said Foster. "So, that means the weekend will be really nice--we'll have a chance for some rain Saturday then sunny and 82 (degrees) and then to 79 (degrees) on Sunday with maybe some rain in the morning."
Temperatures are also expected to remain in the 80s early next week. For more information on heat-related illnesses and their symptoms, visit the Centers for Disease Control website.