(Exira) -- An Exira man was killed in a motorcycle wreck Wednesday afternoon.
The Iowa State Patrol says authorities responded to the wreck near the intersection of Littlefield Drive and 310th Street near Exira around 5 p.m. The patrol says 65-year-old Jed Bengard Jr. was driving a 2020 Indian Challenger north on Littlefield. As he approached a curve, the patrol says he left the roadway for unknown reasons and entered a ditch, causing the bike to overturn.
Bengard was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to the Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny by Kessler Funeral Home. The investigation into the crash continues.