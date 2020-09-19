(Adair) -- An Exira woman was airlifted after being hit by a truck Friday night.
The Iowa State Patrol says troopers responded to the incident around 6:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of 300th Street in Audubon County, approximately nine miles northwest of Adair. Authorities say 47-year-old Steven Hocamp of Exira was driving a 2007 Ford F-150 and was backing out of a driveway. The truck hit 72-year-old Marilyn Hocamp who was walking in the driveway, running over both of her ankles.
Marilyn Hocamp was taken to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines by Mercy Air One for treatment of her injuries. No further details were released.