(Des Moines) -- More than 60% of adults reported weight problems during the pandemic, according to the American Psychological Association.
Experts have some tips on getting back into your groove this summer. COVID-19 disrupted everyone's food and exercise routines, stranded many in front of a screen all day, and led to increased isolation.
Dr. Donna O'Shea, chief medical officer of population health with United Healthcare, said the stress led some to overeat, and others, especially teens, to develop eating disorders.
"We see both ends of the spectrum," O'Shea observed. "People who had excess snacking. But we also see that in others the same kind of stress caused them to not eat, and to really put their health at risk."
She advised it's important to re-establish routines that include the basics: good nutrition, regular exercise and sufficient sleep. She recommended using a fitness tracker and getting your steps in a little at a time throughout the day before working up to a goal of 8,000 to 10,000 steps a day.
Connie Sobczak, cofounder of the nonprofit organization The Body Positive, said it's important for people to be kind and gentle with themselves, and to recognize that our bodies helped us survive the pandemic, when so many others did not.
"Please don't go on a diet," Sobczak urged. "Because it will backfire. Slowly make changes to increase movement in our lives. Dance in your living room, just start moving your body and feeling good in your body. And then, add in more nutritious foods."
She suggested people recognize the amount of stress they've been under and cut themselves some slack, warning energy spent feeling negative about their body just added to the stress and leads to poor health outcomes.