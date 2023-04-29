(KMAland) -- With more electric vehicles on the road, automakers are training emergency workers in best practices to respond to crashes involving the battery-powered cars and trucks.
General Motors has just completed training first responders in the Midwest on specific things to watch out for.
The gasoline-powered internal combustion engine has been around for so long, emergency crews have always gone about responding to car crashes and fires in pretty much the same way, but it is changing as more electric vehicles are on the road.
General Motors has taken a hands-on approach to training emergency workers from Iowa and other Midwest states.
Joe McClaine, staff engineer for the automaker, said trainers are teaching emergency crews what things are different in electrified and hybrid engines, and some things to be aware of when arriving on the scene of an accident.
"A lot of first responders don't know that the industry has adopted the color orange to indicate potentially hazardous components or cabelings or things that we don't necessarily want them pulling on or cutting or that the batteries themselves are located low in the vehicle," McClaine outlined.
McClaine said orange labeling can warn of high-voltage cables or the presence of lithium-ion batteries powering the vehicle, some of which have been installed in places in the vehicle where rescue crews would not typically have to access, even during an emergency.
In addition to the hands-on training, McClaine said automakers also have made informational and rescue documents available online to help give first responders more in-depth training when there is not a crisis at hand.
McClaine noted emergency departments have continued to request more training as the number of electric vehicles grows.
"We are committed to making sure that they have the confidence and the wherewithal and the knowledge to interact with what will be an electrified future and dealing with vehicles in the very worst of situations," McClaine emphasized.
McClaine stressed makers of electric cars will continue to provide training as time and budget allow, but added as the number of electrified vehicles on the road increases, so will the need for additional training for rescue crews.