(Clarinda) -- Plans to vaccinate staff members in Page County's school districts received a shot in the arm--no pun intended--over the weekend.
Late Friday afternoon, Page County Public Health received word of an additional 300 COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated from the state. Instead of having one clinic to vaccinate limited numbers of staff members from each district this Thursday, Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman tells KMA News separate clinics will be held in each district for all staffers requesting a shot.
"Now, we are going back to our very original plans," said Erdman. "We're going to be able to go to each individual school--again, that's the five school districts. We've got the Clarinda School District, Clarinda Lutheran School, South Page, Essex and Shenandoah. We are going to go to each one of those schools on Friday, February 5th, and offer vaccines to staff who want it at each place."
Erdman says it's great that additional doses are being made available for school staff.
"I know that schools were having a difficult time trying to figure out how which staff should get it before another staff," she said. "So, it does kind of put a burden on the administration who would have to make those decisions. And, you know, it puts a hindrance on the staff who wouldn't have been able to receive their vaccines. It's very exciting that we're able to do everyone who wants to receive it."
With the separate clinics in the county's school districts on Friday, Erdman says her agency will now vaccinate individuals 65 and older included under phase 1B in a special clinic on Thursday.
"We have called people on our list, and we are getting them in that timeslot," said Erdman. "We can't do very many, but we are able to do a handful of the elderly population with these extra doses. We are hoping to continue to get extra doses each week. Our game plan is, we have to take that phase 1B population, which are the (persons) 65 and up, and certain essential personnel. We have to do 50% of our allotted vaccines to that age population, and then the other 50% has to go to the 1B essential group."
In addition, Page County is still accepting names for its wait list for phase 1B and 1C shots. Residents may sign up through a link at the county's website, pagecounty.iowa.gov, or call a special number--712-850-1210.