(Shenandoah) -- With an extra day to celebrate, the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah is planning additional activities for Independence Day weekend.
Recently, city officials announced the Star Spangled Shenandoah Celebration was expanding to two days. In addition to activities at Priest Park July 1st, a full slate of events is planned at Sportsman's Park the evening of July 3rd prior to the traditional fireworks show. Forum committee members Mace Hensen and Stacy Truex updated the celebration's planning on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning. Truex says the Forum was asked to plan for nighttime attractions on the 3rd after a change in the fireworks program's organization.
"This year, the police department is taking over the fireworks show," said Truex. "They reached out to us and asked if we could also plan for something July 3rd at Sportsman's, and they talked about an evening vendor show. I was a part of one in California, and it was a huge success, and we said, 'yeah, let's go for it.'"
Changes are also in store for the Priest Park events July 1st, including an earlier starting time to the parade at 9 that morning. Hensen adds forum members are already seeking additional entries for this year's parade.
"Instead of starting a week out like we have done the last two years," said Hensen, "we're actually going to start contacting people now--the local fire departments over in Essex, Shenandoah and Red Oak. We're just going to do a little bit better job of getting more people involved in the parade. We're going to talk to service groups, give them a little bit more time to plan and get their parade floats together."
Truex says the earlier parade start allows for additional attractions at the park, including food-related contests.
"Actually, we're going to have a hot dog eating contest for the adults," said Truex. "We're going to have a corn cob eating contest for the kids. We are going to have a pie contest, and also after that, a pie auction. We'll still have the vendors, the pony rides, the food vendors and entertainment. It's just going to be a fantastic time."
Also planned is an expanded entertainment lineup at Priest Park, including Head Over Heals, the Minnahoonies and Gas 'N Grass. With the two-day celebration, Hensen says the Forum aims to draw two different audiences.
"You know, the whole family atmosphere at Priest Park," he said, "everything that we've got going on as far as bouncy houses and games and stuff like that for the kids. We'll have the monster trucks on display and that kind of stuff. But then, we'll turn around on Monday night, and it's going to be just an after-dinner thing. Come out and have dinner, even at Sportsman's Park. Enjoy the music, sit back and enjoy the fireworks, but just kind of have a whole different kind of feel for the night--a star-spangled night in Shenandoah."
More information regarding the Star Spangled Shenandoah is expected to be released at a later date. You can hear the full interview with Mace Hensen and Stacy Truex here: