(Sidney) -- Some extra steps are making snow removal operations smoother in Sidney this winter.
That's according to Mayor Peter Johnson, who, along with the Sidney City Council, recently received a report from the city's public works department on this winter's plowing efforts. Johnson says the report indicates the amount of time spent on plowing the community following snowfall has been reduced to an average of four hours--as compared to 16 hours in previous years. He attributes the sharp decline in plowing time to an additional part time worker, the installation of a push device on the front of one of the city's trucks, and a new briner, as well.
"This was a great development," said Johnson, "something we focused on as a council, and as a mayor. We focus on making sure that we have specific directives, and that we're equipping our employees to perform at the highest level possible. So, we were excited to get that report from public works."
While saying this does not include time to remove snow piles, Johnson says it gets city streets "clean and clear" following a snow event. The mayor says local residents have noticed a difference.
"We have gotten several comments from community members about the changes," he said, "and that the roads were looking better this year, which after this year, with a lot of snow and a lot of weather, we were happy to hear. But, with our focus on maintaining a well-equipped public works department, we were able to really mitigate the inconvenience of the weather this year."
Johnson also lauds residents for cooperating with the city's snow emergency parking regulations. However, he says the city hopes to improve compliance by allowing citizens to sign up for so-called "push notifications" on the city's new website, which is expected to go online soon.
"Really, what push notifications are, is if you sign up, you can get a notification on your phone," said Johnson. "Now, we plan to use this sparingly, and in an emergency situation, in case of a water outage, or in case of a main leak, or in case of a snow emergency."
Johnson notes the cost of the push device totaled $5,000, while the city spent $1,500 for the briner.