(Tabor) -- It takes four people to fill two major positions in the Fremont-Mills School District.
Earlier this week, the Fremont-Mills School Board approved the contracts of Chelsey Zimmerman and Kyle Fichter as co-dean of students for the 2022-23 school year. Zimmerman and Fichter fill the void left by Kevin Whitehill's retirement at the end of last school year. F-M School Superintendent David Gute tells KMA News it was best to split the position between two people.
"Looking at it, it's a position that Mr. Whitehill had all day to kind of bounce in and out of his other responsibilities as curriculum director and our TLC director," said Gute. "We were trying to find individuals with a little time in their schedule, and offset some minor disciplinary things that they can help the principals with, and things along those lines. Kyle and Chelsey both are very qualified to help us out in that endeavor."
Zimmerman has served as 5th grade instructor, while Fichter is a high school special education instructor. Additionally, the board approved Tracy Malcom and Taylor Sudmann as co-event managers. Gute says previously, the position was tied to the athletic director's job.
"There's a background on how it got started," he said. "But, it is a position that two former A-Ds also held. Going through and looking at it, we felt it was best to keep it with them. Those are two new A-Ds, so they'll be splitting that along with splitting our A-D position."
Malcom currently is a high school special education instructor, while Sudmann taught elementary P-E and health classes. In other business, the board approved plans, specifications, form of contract and costs for the proposed roof repair project over the K-12 complex's library and science wing next summer. Bidletting is scheduled for August 2. Costs are estimated at around $300,000.