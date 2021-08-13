(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills school officials are asking the voters to extend an important tax levy for another decade.
Earlier this week, the Fremont-Mills School Board approved a resolution placing the renewal of the district's physical plant and equipment on the November 2N.D. general election ballot. Fremont-Mills Superintendent David Gute tells KMA News the existing levy expires in June, 2022, and the district seeks its renewal for another 10 years.
"This will not be a new tax," said Gute. "It is tax that is currently in place in the Fremont-Mills Community School District. There was a resolution presented to the board. The board did approve that, and we're planning on taking that to a vote in November with the general election."
Currently, Gute says the levy totals $1.34 per thousand dollars valuation. However, he say the district has been responsible with the levy.
"We only use 62 cents of that levy on our current tax rate for this fiscal year," he said. "We also use an income surtax as part of supplementing (the PPEL), and that's what keeps our levy down a little bit. If you live in the Fremont-Mills School District, you'll have a levy charge for Fremont-Mills, but that's also keeping property taxes down in our school district."
Gute says the PPEL proceeds help maintain the district's facilities.
"We use the PPEL money for things like buses, concrete, and general repairs," said Gute. "We use it for HVAC systems, and things of that nature."
The PPEL renewal needs a simple majority in order to pass.