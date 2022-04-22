(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills school officials are working to fill some key positions in the district.
Earlier this week, the Fremont-Mills School Board approved the contract of Kurt Hanna as the district's new 7-12 principal. Hanna succeeds Jeremy Christiansen, who recently accepted the superintendent's position in the Boyer Valley School District. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Fremont-Mills Superintendent David Gute says Hanna comes to F-M from the Montezuma district, where he serves as elementary principal.
"We'll be getting together periodically in the next couple months," said Gute, "and he'll be full go come August 1st. I think he brings a passion for education in Fremont-Mills, and for kids in serving in that capacity. We're excited to get going."
Christiansen leaves after 18 years at Fremont-Mills--the past 13 as secondary principal. Other duties included coaching, bus driving and snow removal, among other things. Gute says Christiansen's departure leaves a huge void in the district.
"There's a hole to be filled," he said, "and, by no means do we expect Mr. Hanna to pick up all those pieces--everything from coaching and things I mentioned before that we're going to have to find replacement for some of the things. But, he's been a big part of the community. He's had a deep love for Fremont-Mills and the community. He'll be tough to replace, but we'll be moving on, as well."
In addition, the board approved the resignation of D.J. Erkenbrack as the district's activities director, technology director and vocal music instructor. Board members filled one of this spots by hiring Grace Roby as a music instructor. Gute says the district is exploring other options for filling Erkenbrack's other positions.
"We're looking at sharing some technology services with the AEA, or possibly another technology vendor of that sort to cover our technology needs," said Gute. "A number of other supplemental contracts--such as activities director--we don't quite have that figured. He split that with another gentleman on campus. We don't know if that will become a full-time position, or whether we fill that at this time. Other supplemental contracts that Mr. Eckenbrack had are open."
You can hear the entire interview with David Gute here: