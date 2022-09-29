(Tabor-Stanton) -- Even before this year's shooting massacre at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school, safety was paramount for KMAland school officials.
Now, at least two area districts are taking steps to shore up possible shortcomings in safety procedures. Officials with the Fremont-Mills and Stanton School Districts are applying for up to $50,000 in state grant money to conduct a threat assessment in each district. The money is part of Governor Kim Reynolds' school safety initiative, which provides funding for all public and parochial schools to provide vulnerability risk assessments free of charge. David Gute is superintendent at Fremont-Mills and Stanton. Gute says the assessment consists of an independent agency walking through each school building to determine possible safety risks to students and staff.
"The Iowa Homeland Security Department is helping do those assessments," said Gute. "There's so many schools that signed up, they hired another outside agency to help do those assessments, as well. We're trying to get it figured out and signed up. I think it's April or May, currently, before you can get on their list to get your districts assessed."
Gute says sheriff's offices and emergency management agencies may also perform assessments, as long as they're licensed.
"With that threat assessment, it's my understanding that they don't mandate or say you have to do this," he said, "they just point out some different areas where some improvements can be made. If those improvements are in the areas that were assessed, you can use that $50,000, potentially, to help make those improvements from the state of Iowa."
The superintendent hopes the assessment will lead to changes in the district's safety procedures, and provides input on how best to prepare students and staff for possible emergencies.
"I've been in three different districts in southwest Iowa," said Gute. "We've done it all differently from running actual drills to having table top discussions on certain things that could possibly come up. So, things are done every year on trying to make sure we're ready for different things, but I think this will be a good process for both districts to go through to have a good idea of areas maybe you haven't thought of on that."
