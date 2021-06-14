(Stanton) -- Like other school officials, David Gute is feeling a mixture of emotions over another school year's end.
The superintendent of the Fremont-Mills and Stanton School Districts reflected on the just-concluded 2020-21 school year in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning. In addition to relief, Gute expresses pride over how both districts dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic during the school year. He says students and staff were "amazing" in handling contingencies.
"We asked everyone to do more this year," said Gute, "with students wearing masks and washing their hands, and staff members from the kitchen staff and custodial staff--everyone had more tasks to complete this year. Definitely, a big thank you goes out to staff at both districts to doing those extra things that we had to do to get those kids back in front of us, because we felt like that very important to have then in front of us as much as we could, and complete the school year."
COVID mitigation steps were in effect in both districts until late May, when Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill blocking mask mandates from being implemented in K-12 schools and prohibiting cities and counties from requiring facial coverings in businesses. Gute says the measure caught his districts off guard.
"We had about five days left of school at Stanton when they went ahead at the state level and said you can no longer require masks," he said. "A little heads-up on that would have been nice. So, we went back to just normal at that time. F-M had a few more days of school left.
"It was just an odd time, odd year. If they would have just held on just to get through the year to get through those uncertain things. But, we're happy to be at where we are today," Gute added.
Gute says it remains to be seen how the measure will impact local school districts' responses to future pandemics.
"I've heard the governor say several times, you know, we're going to dial things up and dial things down," said Gute. "So, I have to think that if our numbers are increasing across the state, that's something that they would allow again. Hopefully, it doesn't come to that, but I guess time will tell. Hopefully, we'll look at our state leaders to make those decisions."
Gute says being superintendent in two school districts during COVID had its challenges.
"The challenges are just the communication piece of trying to work with everyone," he said. "But, the advantages of the planning part were sometimes easier with the conversation already been had."
You can hear the full interview with David Gute here: