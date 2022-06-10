(Red Oak) -- Interviews are set with prospective firms for a proposed facilities study in the Red Oak School District.
Those interviews take place during the Red Oak School Board's regular meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the junior-senior high school virtual learning center. During the meeting, board members will interview representatives of three firms--Incite Design/Denovo Construction at 5:45 p.m., CMBA Architects at 6:20, and Alley-Poyner Macchietto Architecture at 7 p.m. School officials narrowed down the prospective candidates from an original nine applications to conduct a thorough study of the district's building needs--prompted by recent space shortages at Inman Elementary School. In a recent interview with KMA News, Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz says the proposed study will cover other factors.
"Safety, accessibility, utility, and then I guess ultimately the sustainability of district facilities," said Lorenz. "We want to address the maintenance, renovation, (and) replacement of existing facilities over the next five to 15 years. So in other words, we want to be very proactive and we want to make sure that rather than just reacting as situations arise, we want to have a plan moving forward."
Board members addressed part of the space problem at Inman last month by approving the purchase of a portable classroom. Also on the agenda: approval of ESSER funds for replacement of boilers and enhancing air quality at the junior-senior high school.