(Tarkio) -- Facility renovations are continuing to move along at a rural northwest Missouri technology institute.
Back in 2020, Tarkio Tech was opened on the former Tarkio College campus to bring various trade and technology education back to the region. However, staff and advocates also continue to face the arduous task of renovating the 13 buildings on campus that had sat vacant for over 20 years when the school closed in 1992. John Davis is the President of Tarkio Tech. Davis tells KMA News renovations on the Thompson Learning Center, which was built in 1968 as one of the youngest facilities and is primarily where the school is located, are nearly complete despite the school working on a somewhat limited budget.
"We are putting a new roof on that as we speak and there was an elevator in the building that did not work and we had to get that repaired in order to open up our third floor where some of our health science programs will be -- that will be taking place this summer," said Davis. "With those last two adjustments and then the HVAC system on the third floor which was a stand alone system that's in the process of being replaced, that will make this building in terms of major systems completely done."
Davis adds the Dr. Jack Schmidt Welding Center, which has been open since 2021, has been completely restored. Meanwhile, Davis says work continues on one of the three original buildings -- Rankin Hall. He says work has been and will continue to be extensive in restoring the structure.
"Rankin would be the oldest one and we've done a lot of repairs in there but we still have to repair of a couple of flat roofs between the slate roofs there and we're getting bids on that -- which will make that building very secure," he emphasized. "We're also putting new windows in there on a donation basis and at that point we'll really be able to tackle the inside."
Other original structures on campus include the welding center and an old science building. However, as enrollment grows at the tech school, Davis says the plan is to turn the old science building into the school's first official dormitory.
"We're badly in need of housing and although we have five dorms on campus, none of them are inhabitable," Davis explained. "The building that was originally a science building, we are converting into our first dorm because it will be much quicker and less expensive to create a housing facility there."
He adds that the housing renovation is scheduled for this fall, and plans are currently underway for establishing a cafeteria. Once those upgrades are complete, Davis says they plan to address the roofs on the other buildings on campus before they deteriorate beyond repair. Tarkio Tech also recently received an over $1 million donation from the Curnutt estate, which will go towards continued renovation efforts at the school.