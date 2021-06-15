(Clarinda) -- Two suspects are accused of not showing up in court in Creston.
Creston Police say 34-year-old Jeffrey Drake of Afton was arrested Monday morning at the Union County Law Enforcement Center for failure to appear on the original charge of driving while barred. Drake is being held in the Adams County Jail pending a bond hearing.
Also arrested was 41-year-old Sheri Watters of Creston on a similar warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of assault causing bodily injury. Watters is in custody in the Adams County Jail on $1,000 bond.