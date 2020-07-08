(Fairfax) -- A Fairfax man faces murder charges in connection with a shooting incident earlier this week.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 55-year-old James D. Bradbury is charged with 2nd degree murder, in the connection with the shooting death of 72-year-old William D. Hull, also of Fairfax.
Bradbury was arrested Monday morning following a standoff with law enforcement officers at an apartment complex at 611 Pine Street. Authorities arrived at the complex shortly after 9:40 a.m., and pulled the victim away from the shooting scene. Hull was taken to Community Hospital Fairfax, where he was pronounced dead. Bradbury surrendered to authorities about an hour later, but not after gunfire was exchanged. Earlier this week, Sergeant Jake Angle of the patrol's Troop H told KMA News it was a volatile situation.
"Anytime an individual chooses to shoot another individual, I think that probably be a volatile situation," said Angle. "But for now, it's been resolved, and everyone's in custody."
Bradbury is being held in the Andrew County Jail. The patrol's Division of Crime Control is still investigating the incident.