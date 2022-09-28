(Rock Port) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Atchison County late Tuesday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 136 near the Interstate 29 entrance-exit ramp in Rock Port. Authorities say a westbound 1998 Volvo semi driven by 57-year-old Scott Langley of College Springs began slowing to turn onto southbound I-29 when it was rear-ended by a 1993 GMC driven by 47-year-old John Pitts of Fairfax. Both vehicles came to rest on their wheels in the roadway facing west.
Pitts was taken by Atchison Holt EMS to Community Hospital Fairfax with minor injuries. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office, Rock Port Police, Atchison Holt EMS and Rock Port Fire Department assisted the patrol at the scene.