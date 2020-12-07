(Fairfax) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County Friday evening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 59 just north of Fairfax at around 8:15 p.m. Authorities say a 2001 Ford Ranger driven by 39-year-old Timothy Oswald of Fairfax was southbound on 59 when the vehicle exited the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The vehicle then entered a field, and came to rest on its wheels.
Oswald was taken by Atchison-Holt Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville with minor injuries. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.