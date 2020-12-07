Accident

(Fairfax) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County Friday evening.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 59 just north of Fairfax at around 8:15 p.m. Authorities say a 2001 Ford Ranger driven by 39-year-old Timothy Oswald of Fairfax was southbound on 59 when the vehicle exited the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The vehicle then entered a field, and came to rest on its wheels.

Oswald was taken by Atchison-Holt Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville with minor injuries. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.