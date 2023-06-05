(Fairfax) -- One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Atchison County Friday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Missouri Highway 46 roughly nine miles east of Fairfax shortly after 8 a.m. Authorities say a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by 18-year-old Kenneth Brion of Fairfax, was westbound on Highway 46 when it cross the center line and traveled off the south side of the road. The patrol says the vehicle struck a ditch, became airborne, and landed on the ground before continuing westbound when it struck an embankment and a fence and began overturning. The vehicle then struck a tree and power pole before becoming airborne again and striking the ground. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing east in a field.
Brion was taken by private vehicle to Fairfax Community Hospital for minor injuries. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.