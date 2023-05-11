Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

A few showers this evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

A few showers this evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.