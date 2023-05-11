(Fairfax) – A Fairfax woman faces a felony domestic charge after she shot and injured another person last week.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H Division of Drug and Crime Control last Friday night responded to a shooting in Fairfax to assist the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say they found the victim – 41-year-old Dee Duering – in critical condition with a gunshot wound.
Law enforcement arrested 39-year-old Kristi Duering at the scene. She has been charged with 1st degree domestic assault causing serious physical injury – a Class A Felony. She was taken to the Atchison County Jail on $150,000 cash or surety bond. The case remains under investigation.