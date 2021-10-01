(Council Bluffs) -- Fall season is here, and with it comes a pair of unique challenges on Iowa's rural roadways.
Harvest season has arrived and the Iowa State Patrol is advising drivers to make sure they pay some extra attention to the roads. Sergeant Alex Dinkla says drivers need to pay extra caution when on more rural roadways.
"Each and every day we need to make sure we have patience and we drive with care on the roadways," Dinkla said. "But as we enter into the fall harvest season, especially in the rural areas, there's going to be a lot of farm equipment and implements that are going to be driving out on the roads, and we need to make sure that we give some extra caution to our driving and at intersections, and be ready for slow moving vehicles in the roadway."
Also included in the fall is deer season and while Dinkla says motorists in Iowa may be used to seeing critters on the roads, they need to make sure they are checking ditches as they drive by.
"Make sure that you're paying extra attention to the roadway at those onset of darkness, whether it's the morning or at night," Dinkla said. "Make sure you're paying attention to the ditches, be a defensive driver, and be ready to react should you see those animals in the ditches or if they're starting to run towards the roadway. We always say you have to be a defensive driver and drive with caution, and drive with care."
Dinkla says the fall months bring the rut season for deer, causing them to be up and running around more frequently.
However, Dinkla also says if a motorist encounters a deer, to make sure they simply apply brake pressure.
"If you see that animal, and it looks like it's starting to head towards the roadway or it might be coming towards the roadway, just apply a little pressure to the brakes," Dinkla said. "The number one thing we do not want you to do is veer, do not veer for deer. The chances of you veering and ending up losing control of your car are much greater for you to be involved in a serious crash, than should you end up applying a little bit of brake pressure and then hitting that deer."
As speeds on roadways have increased over the past year and a half, Dinkla says the majority if crashes the Iowa State Patrol have covered were results of excess of speed.
"Most crashes that we cover, speed is that leading contributing factor in why that crash happened," Dinkla said. "We still continue to see speeds at just an enormous rate, and a lot of the speeds that we're seeing are not even speeds that our officers respond to for an emergency situation, because we know how dangerous it is to travel at those super-high speeds. As we continue to see the fatality rate continue to climb each year, it's alarming to us, and we need motorists to make sure they are doing their part."
Dinkla says the patrol has set a goal to have less than 300 fatalities on Iowa roadways, which he says the state has been unable to achieve since 1925.