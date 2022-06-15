(Sidney) -- A fallen Fremont County deputy will be escorted back to southwest Iowa this afternoon by his fellow law enformcent officers.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says they will be escorting Deputy Austin "Melvin" Richardson, who was killed in a Tuesday collision, from the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny at approximately 2 p.m. to the Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg. The Sheriff's Office says the escort will be taking Interstate-80 to Interstate-29, then south to Hamburg. Once in town, the convoy will turn north on Main Street and proceed to the funeral home.
The public is requested to not join the escort, but are free to line the route and overpasses along with other area law enforcement agencies. A vehicle is also on display outside the office in Sidney where the public can pay their respects with any cards or mementos going to the family.
Richardson was killed in a collision with a combine while traveling northbound on Highway 275 near 260th Street Tuesday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Richardson's vehicle struck a dual front tire of the southbound combine which was sticking out into the northbound lane causing his vehicle to skid and roll several times before coming to rest.
The Sheriff's Office says a verified Go Fund Me has not been established at this time, but will inform the public once one is set.