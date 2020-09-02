(Shenandoah) -- Some Shenandoah residents lost power Wednesday morning due to a falling tree.
MidAmerican Energy crews were working to restore power following the incident that occurred on South Avenue, reportedly between Elm and Church Streets. Geoff Greenwood is a spokesman for MidAmerican Energy.
"Apparently, we had a tree that came down right around 10 o'clock," said Greenwood. "The tree has broken through an overhead line, and also has taken down two poles as it came down. So, it's kind of a tricky repair. We've got crews out there. They will have to replace two poles, and repair and restring the overhead lines, depending on the damage."
Greenwood says approximately 33 customers were affected by the outage. He expected repairs to take at least two hours.