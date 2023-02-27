(Falls City) -- A Falls City man has been arrested in connection with a child exploitation investigation.
The Nebraska State Patrol says investigators with the patrol's Tech Crimes Unit arrested 36-year-old Matthew J. Timothy Monday morning. Authorities say Timothy has been charged with possession and distribution of child pornography. In July 2022, the patrol says they received information regarding a child exploitation incident prompting the investigation.
Timothy was taken to the Richardson County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.