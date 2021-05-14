(KMAland) -- In recognition of Mental Health Awareness month an organization is bringing weekend fun to KMAland.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwest Iowa will host a “Family Fun Day” in conjunction with their 2021 annual meeting at Pioneer Park on Saturday. Executive Director for NAMI Anna Killpack was a guest on KMA’s AM in the AM program on Friday morning and spoke on the goal for the event.
“Really it’s all about bringing the community out and together while sharing information about NAMI and having an opportunity to get our members together and have some fun,” Killpack said.
The event goes from 11:00am – 2:00pm at the Lower Shelter of Pioneer Park, off Hwy. 2 between Shenandoah and Clarinda. After playing games there is a free lunch. Attendees can also bid on items donated by local businesses at the silent auction and learn a bit about NAMI Southwest Iowa. Killpack explained how the fundraising will help.
“These funds will help with our annual operating expenses that pay for our programs. All of our programs that we offer, the support groups, the education classes, the presentations that help raise awareness about mental illness are always free,” Killpack said. “These funds will help support these programs throughout the year.”
The annual meeting will feature guest speaker Brad Brake, former public guardian with the Nebraska Supreme Court. Killpack spoke about how important it is to recognize mental health month.
“We have so many people that are struggling with depression and anxiety. From the isolation to the financial struggles that it is so important to raise awareness about this and get people to talk about it,” Killpack said. “We need to reduce the stigma so that people aren’t afraid to go and get help and really not be afraid to tell their story.”
For more information, visit the NAMI Southwest Iowa website at www.namisouthwestiowa.com or call 712-542-7904. To hear the full interview with Anna Killpack click below.