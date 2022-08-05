(Nebraska City) -- Family members and law enforcement are seeking information on a missing person near Nebraska City.
According to family members, 39-year-old Jacob Hall was last seen February 22. Hall is 5'11" and between 220-280 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. The family says he has three tattoos including a peace sign on his wrist, a superman symbol with a J in place of the S on his upper arm, and a little red devil on his ankle. Aliases include Jakey Hall, JoJo Hall, Clinton Hall, Jacob Chandler, and Jake Hall.
If you have seen, had contact with, or have any information on Hall's location, contact the Nebraska City Police Department at 402-873-6666. Individuals can also call or text his sister Amber at 402-969-0251 or sister Kelly at 402-713-5086.