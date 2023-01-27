(San Diego-Shenandoah) - The family members of a Shenandoah man killed in a southern California crash earlier this month are still looking for answers.
The California Highway Patrol confirmed a 22-year-old man, later identified as Marine Sergeant Dominic Joseph Vance, was killed in a motorcycle accident in the San Diego suburb of Rancho Peñasquitos, California shortly before 11 p.m. on January 13 on Interstate 15 just south of Route 56. According to a release from the Highway Patrol, Vance’s motorcycle crashed with a Toyota sedan while traveling southbound causing him to be ejected from the bike and suffer fatal injuries. Additionally, the Patrol says three other vehicles were also subsequently involved in the accident with no other injuries reported.
However, Dominic’s step mother, Sara, informs KMA News that the exact details of the incident are still unclear including varying accounts the family has received from law enforcement, the United States Marine Corps, and individuals at the scene of the incident, as to how and why the accident occurred. Sara adds family members say they have also been unable to receive further details from San Diego and California law enforcement, despite visiting the various agencies in-person, regarding the incident. The cause of the accident and sequence of events are still under investigation by the Highway Patrol, however Sara says the family has been informed that Dominic's fellow bikers who witnessed the accident have yet to be interviewed by law enforcement.
In a statement to KMA News, officials with the Highway Patrol say information regarding the accident has not been finalized nor assigned fault to any party, and they have not been in communication with other agencies or entities regarding the investigation, including the Marine Corps.
A Shenandoah High School graduate, Dominic had been stationed at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar for the past four years. Sara says the family is appreciative of the outpouring of support they have received from those in the region and Dominic's friends in California - who also held a rally in his honor over the past weekend where over 3,000 people paid their respects. A celebration of life service is pending at the Cutler Mortuary in Council Bluffs.
This continues to be a developing story and the Highway Patrol says further information and findings are expected to be released following the investigation.