(Clarinda) -- Page County hosted a Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer who recorded the carnage of the Vietnam War.
Members of the U.S. Army's 61st Assault Helicopter Company staged a reunion Thursday evening at the Ice House in Clarinda. Among those in attendance was a special guest. Nick Ut was a photographer for 51 years for the Associated Press. From 1967-to-75, Ut took photos of the ongoing conflicts in southeast Asia. In January, 1972, he took one of the more provocative pictures in photojournalism history. Ut was on the scene when a napalm attack accidentally struck a south Vietnamese village, instead of north Vietnamese troops. As he was taking pictures of villagers running from the attack, Ut tells KMA News his camera caught a glipse of a naked girl who had been burned by the napalm.
"Then I saw this girl running naked," said Ut. "I saw her arm and body burned so badly, I said, 'wow, I don't want to take anymore pictures.'"
Ut then dropped his camera, and rendered aid to the injured girl.
"After I saw the girl running, I lay down my camera on the highway," said Ut. "I put water on her body, and tried to help her. I knew she could have died in minutes--that's why I tried to help her right now. Most of the media had left after they had a picture. I was by myself there."
Ut then rushed the girl to a local hospital. He later took his film to the AP office in Saigon. Editors initially rejected the photo, because it depicted a girl in full frontal nudity. But, it was later distributed to newspapers and media outlets nationwide. Ut's photo earned him the Pulitzer Prize for spot news photography in 1973. Ut says he enjoyed attending the Vietnam helicopter unit's reunion in Clarinda.
"You know, I was so happy to see all the former pilots of the Vietnam War, because I flew with them almost every day, everywhere," said Ut. "I flew to Hamburger Hill, Cambodia, Laos. A couple of times, I almost got shot."
In fact, Ut was wounded at least three times during his stint in southeast Asia. Ut moved to the Los Angeles area in 1975, and covered events in Hollywood until his retirement three years ago. He currently lives in Monterey Park, California. One other note: the naked girl in the picture survived her ordeal, and is now living in Canada.