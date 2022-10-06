(Shenandoah) -- Inhabitants of a Arkansas resort are the subject of a lighthearted romp opening the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group's 2022-2023 season.
Final rehearsals are underway for SWITG's fall production, "Farce of Habit," taking place on the Park Playhouse's Stan Orton Stage October 21-23 and 28-30. Don and Martha Jackson co-direct the play, written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten. The Jacksons tell KMA News the plot centers around the hilarious escapades at the Reel 'em Inn, a resort in the sleepy town of Mayhew, Arkansas.
"The lodge is owned by a family--the Willburn family," said Martha. "And, they have a lot of issues they need to deal with."
"There are a few annoying habits," said Don, "and some nuns having a retreat in the barn--that's another habit."
"We have a variety of guests who come to stay at the inn," said Martha, "and they have a lot of adventures."
Cast members include Dr. Jim Cloepfil as D. Gene Wilburn, Carol Brehmer as Wannelle Wilburn, John Henderson as Ty Wilburn, Stanna Wellauer as Jenna Sealey Wilburn, and Angela Bentley as Maxie Suggs. Also in the cast: Jeff Hiser as Jock McNair, Dr. Rebecca Rose as Barbara Statton, Robin Hensen as Sister Myrtle Agnes and KMA's own Mike Peterson as Huddle Fisk.
Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. For ticket reservations, call the Park Playhouse box office at 712-246-5000 or check the SWITG website, switg.org.