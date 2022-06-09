(KMAland) -- Fareway and the Iowa Farm Bureau are teaming up to raise awareness about the importance of Iowa's livestock producers -- and give away some exclusive gifts.
The two organizations are putting on their "Sizzlin' Summer Giveaway" during the month of June. The promotional event is part of the IFB's "Real Farmers. Real Food. Real Meat" initiative. As the summer season rolls on, IFB President Brent Johnson says the "Sizzlin' Summer Giveaway" is a great opportunity to welcome the grilling season while informing consumers about the food they eat.
"This is a great connection point," said Johnson. "And it's a way to understand that farmers produce beef and dairy and eggs and those things through sustainable means. And consumers can have a high level of confidence in the food safety of locally grown protein sources."
There's no shortage of prizes for contestants. Each of the 109 Fareway Stores across Iowa will be giving away a $200 meat certificate. The grand prize awarded to one overall winner includes a $500 Wagyu meat bundle, Traeger Pro 22 Smoker Grill, and Grizzly Soft Sided Cooler.
The "Sizzlin' Summer Giveaway" has taken place for the last few years. The idea came about from the collaborative efforts of Iowa's farmer leaders. Johnson says they also want to use the month to educate the public on the strides Iowa farmers have made towards sustainability.
"Iowa producers -- we're known for high-quality, nutrient-dense real meat products that are grown right here in Iowa and done in a sustainable way," said Johnson. "Farmers have been innovating their sustainability practices through a lot of methodologies. Producing more with less, and that's less water, less land, and a smaller carbon footprint while continuing to raise the bar."
While the giveaway is full of fun and learning, Johnson mentions how it's all made possible thanks to the hard work and dedication of Iowa's livestock producers.
"There's no question that there are some struggles in the beef industry right now," said Johnson. "Farmers are doing the best that they can to continue to provide high-quality meats at an economical price. The closer we can do that here at home, the better."
Contestants can enter for their chance to win the "Sizzlin' Summer Giveaway" by completing the short survey online at iowafarmbureau.com/sizzlinsummer. One submission is allowed per email, and the last day to try your luck is June 30. You can hear the full interview with IFB President Brent Johnson below.