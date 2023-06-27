(Red Oak) – Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley fielded various questions from constituents in Red Oak Tuesday afternoon.
Iowa's Senior Senator stopped at the Montgomery County YMCA as part of his 99 county tour throughout the state and talked with residents in attendance on several issues ranging from the 2023 Farm Bill and Waters of the U.S. to immigration and bipartisan cooperation. In regards to efforts on the upcoming five-year farm bill, the New Hartford Republican says he does have a couple of priorities as the Senate Ag Committee continues to formulate the legislation.
"What I hear most about from farmers is keeping crop insurance in there and I don't think there's any problem with that," said Grassley. "A provision I've been trying to get in the farm bill for a long time has to do with 10% of the biggest famers get 70% of the benefits of the farm program. I'd like to put a cap on that so we can target it to medium and small-sized farmers."
Additionally, Grassley expects the full Senate to be working on the farm bill in September or October. However after conversations with the Senate Ag Committee Chair, Debbie Stabenow, they don't believe they will have to extend the current farm bill, which expires at the end of September.
Multiple residents also raised concerns over the foreign ownership of farmland in Iowa and the United States. Legislation has been introduced on both sides of the chamber, including the Foreign Adversary Risk Management, or FARM, Act in the House. Additionally, Grassley believes the U.S. Department of Agriculture should be a part of the Commission on Foreign Investment in the United States.
"So when this involves farm land and national security, I think we need to have the U.S. Department of Agriculture be a member but not a permanent member of this CIFIUS commission," he said. "So that we have an oversight of everything that deals with food production because food production is related to national security."
Meanwhile, some residents also aired concerns over lawmakers' lack of cooperation in handling the U.S.-Mexico border. However, Grassley says the laws on the books would handle the situation if enforced correctly.
"We don't have to pass any more laws to do that – it's illegal to come to America without our permission," Grassley emphasized. "We pass laws but the president enforces the law and he's not going to enforce that because he believes in an open border. You'll have to ask him just exactly why and that's why you see 5-to-6,000 people wading the river every day to get here."
He adds topics such as immigration highlight the partisanship in Congress currently rather than pushing through bipartisan legislation such as expansions of the H-2A visa program and DACA that have been done in the past.
"Some people are saying I'm not going to let you bring up any bill if you don't gather up the 12 million people here and get them out of the country and then you have some people on the left who say 'I'm not going to vote for any bill unless you make them a citizen yesterday,'" said Grassley. "These are relatively simple things such as the need for H-2A workers and things like that as an example."
Grassley also heard concerns on other items, such as legislation like Proposition 12 in California impacting the pork industry in Iowa and additional funding for the country's aging infrastructure. The Red Oak town hall was one of several scheduled during Grassley's southwest Iowa swing, including other stops in Corning and Glenwood on Tuesday and Clarinda and Mount Ayr on Wednesday.