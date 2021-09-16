(Burlington) -- Tractor lovers and food lovers alike will soon be flocking to Burlington for the Missouri Farmers' Fall Festival.
The annual Burlington Junction Farmers' Fall Festival will take place this Saturday with festivities kicking off in the early morning with breakfast, and running throughout the entire day. Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show" Wednesday morning, coordinator Samantha Peter says the morning will kick off a 7 a.m. with breakfast provided by the American Legion. Peter says a popular tractor ride will also take place in the morning.
"We also have a tractor cruise that's going to run from Burlington up through Elmo, and back around down Highway 71, and back into Burlington," Peter said. "It'll be sneaking back into Burlington right before the parade starts. The parade is at 1 p.m., but we also have lunch options that are going to be going on in the park and uptown here in Burlington."
6 Also in the morning is an ATV Barrel Race at 8 a.m., a pie baking and auction taking place at the Legion, as well as a silent auction that starts at 10 a.m. with bids closing at 6 p.m.
Following a pulled pork lunch, Peter says there will be a plethora of activities and food options for snacking throughout the afternoon.
"We're going to have food vendors throughout the park throughout the afternoon, and bounce houses for the kids, and we've got a little kids tractor pull," Peter said. "We have a local Hoof and Horn Saddle Club going on, and they're going to have some activities in their arena down there at the park. So it'll kind of fun day full of everything."
Throughout the afternoon will also be a Tractor Show running from 2-to-4. In order to provide more opportunities for kids, Peter says they made some modifications this year.
"We also have a tractor show that's going on, and this year we have added a children's peddle tractor class," Peter said. "So if anyone's got a little peddle tractor they want to toss into the tractor show, we are encouraging everyone to come down."
Other children events include a Water Fight at the city park hosted by the West Nodaway Fire Department.
To cap off the afternoon, Peter says a cornhole tournament will take place at 4 p.m. Winners will be announced for the Tractor Show, a 50/50 raffle, afternoon events, Grand Marshall, and Little Mr. and Miss at 6 p.m.
Finally Peter says all these events will lead up to the main event taking place at 7:30.
"Our main event for the evening, is we are going to have a movie in the park," Peter said. "So we got a big screen coming in, and we're going to have the 'Jungle Cruise' showing at 7:30. We're going to have a concession stand that goes along with that as well."
For more information on this weekend's Farmer's Fall Festival, contact Sam Peter at 660-725-7214, or check out the event's Facebook Page.