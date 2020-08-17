(Clarinda) -- Many prayers will be answered for families in KMAland as members of the New Life Church are partnering with Fareway in Clarinda to give out free dairy and meat products.
The Farmers to Family Food Box Program will be in Clarinda on Friday morning at 10 a.m. to distribute free dairy and meat products.
“Well we as a church have been praying for ways to impact and bless our community and then out of the blue I received an email from one of my pastor friends from Convoy of Hope and he said how would you like to have a semi load of dairy products brought to your community. I said if that’s not the answer to prayer then I don’t know what is and sign us up,” New Life Church pastor James Patterson said.
Food will be given on a first come first serve basis at the Fareway. There will be approximately 480 crates of dairy products to give away in order to serve 480 families. Items included will be milk, yogurt, french dip and other items. There will also be about 20 pounds of meat per family with items such as sloppy joe, chicken nuggets, chicken taco mix and things that are premade. Patterson explained the volunteer work that has gone in to making this event possible.
“We have a small church and a growing church as well as some volunteers coming to help. The people of Fareway have also sounded the trumpets for his crew and staff to come and help,” Patterson said.
While this event will take place in Page County it is for all of KMAland and Patterson spoke on this event's importance for the Southwest Iowa community.
“I think it’s huge. There are so many people that are struggling with being out of work or having hours cut. Even those who have been working in the hospitals and nursing homes that have been completely the heroes of this pandemic. We want everyone to come out and be blessed with a bunch of free products,” Patterson said.
