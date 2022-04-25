(Omaha) -- Commodity prices and farm equipment sales continue to stimulate the rural economy in KMAland.
That's according to Creighton University Economics Professor Dr. Ernie Goss, whose Rural Mainstreet Index survey for April was released over the weekend. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line:" program Monday morning, Goss says farmland prices continue to grow at the fastest pace since its inception 16 years ago.
"For example, just recently, corn broke above $8 a bushel on the Chicago market," said Goss. "That's driving farmland prices up. According to the Federal Reserve of Chicago, they recorded in Iowa a year-over-year increase of 30%. We began the survey in 2006, and we haven't seen numbers like this. Following along that, we're seeing agricultural equipment prices rising. The overall rural economy is looking very good."
However, the monthly survey of bank CEOs in 10 Midwestern states--including Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri--indicated a lukewarm reaction to President Biden's announcement earlier this month allowing an emergency waiver of summer ethanol E-15 sales. Fewer than four of 10 bankers, or less than 40%, expect the move to positively impact the economy. Goss says bankers want a more permanent program for ethanol-blended fuel sales.
"Given it's a temporary program," he said, "you just can't base your operations over something that's temporary this year. You have to see something better than that going forward."
Though the overall index moved above growth neutral for the 17th straight month, Goss notes the overall business confidence index fell to its lowest level since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago. He cites Russia's continuing war in Ukraine and China's COVID-related lockdowns as reasons for the index plummeting from 54.0 in March to 39.1 in April.
"Farmers are looking and seeing what's going on in the stock market," said Goss, "seeing what's going on the global economy. For example, China locking down--that is a big, big issue, especially in this part of the country that has a lot of sales in Asian and China, particularly."
Goss adds more than nine out of 10 bankers expect the Federal Reserve to raise short-term interest rates by half of a percentage point at its May meetings. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Ernie Goss here: