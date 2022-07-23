(KMAland) -- Farm Credit Services of America recently reported an uptick in land values in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming, over the past 12 months. Tim Koch, FCSAmerica’s executive vice president of business development, says the widest gains are in Iowa.
"Those based on our metrics are in the 30 to 35% increase range, and as we look at the same results for Nebraska, we show about a 25% increase over the prior 12 months ending June 30, 2022," said Koch. "If we look a little more recent, the last six months -- the first half of 2022 -- is still showing gains across all of those markets, but at a much less amount."
Koch says the demand is being driven by producer profitability and other aspects.
"The amount of available real estate to sell, the whole supply and demand approach to that, and demand has been really strong," said Koch. "In some markets we've seen really good supply and in others where it's been a little tighter market, that's where we've seen a few higher sales."
In areas where the demand or value is flat or even decreased, such as in Western Nebraska, the main issue is drought, which Koch says tends to constrain optimism. He says another factor could be interest rates and profit margins.
"The other thing I think we want to pay particular attention to is what are profit margins doing in agriculture," said Koch. "Crop prices remain very strong from just a pure price perspective, but with inflation and input costs and increasing interest rates, we are seeing those margins start to tighten. However, I would be reluctant to not call out that overall profit margins, we think, are going to remain positive for 2022."
Koch says high land values can be good for some and not so good for others, especially if you need to rent land. He adds producers anticipate significant increases in cash rents this fall. For example, in the first six months of 2022, Wyoming saw an increase of 22.4 percent in pasture units.