(Jefferson City) -- Missouri State Representative Jeff Farnan says the legislature is doing its part to keep the state's K-12 education system solvent.
Late last week, the Missouri House approved its version of the fiscal 2024 budget. Included in the $46 billion budget is $3.6 billion in state aid for K-12 schools and $273 million to cover school transportation costs. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Farnan says he's proud of the education funding components included in the budget.
"We fully funded education," said Farnan. "We funded career ladder, we funded transportation and we fully funded the formula. That made it through the House, so I'm really proud that we did that for local schools, and all the schools in Missouri."
The Maryville Republican is particularly pleased with state money provided for K-12 transportation.
"Being on the school board, I knew that was necessary," he said. "I know what the school boards and all the schools were facing with all the transportation. That was something I was glad to see that was in there, and something that was fully funded. So, I was very glad for that."
Farnan, however, voted against the removal of $4.5 million for public libraries. He says libraries are vital to Missouri's smaller communities.
"I mean, it's just a small percent of their budget," said Farnan. "Like, 1%, I think of their actual budget. But, that can be detrimental to a lot of our libraries, with staffing and just the content that they keep in the libraries. I was not for that--I believe that they should be fully funded. I'm hopeful that when that comes through the Senate, that they will reverse that, and fully found our libraries."
House Republicans stripped funding for public libraries after the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Missouri Association of School Librarians and the Missouri Library Association. Challenging a 2022 state law prohibiting sexually explicit content in school libraries, the lawsuit contends Missouri law violates the First Amendment. House and Senate legislative leaders must hammer out a compromise before sending a final budget to Governor Parson's desk.
You can hear the full interview with Jeff Farnan here: