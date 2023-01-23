(Maryville) -- At least one of KMAland's Missouri lawmakers is pleased with the priorities laid out by Governor Mike Parson's State of the State Address.
State Representative Jeff Farnan was among those addressed in Jefferson City during the Governor's annual address Wednesday afternoon. Farnan currently represents Missouri 1st House District, including Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, and Gentry counties. The Maryville Republican says he felt the speech contained several bipartisan initiatives, including investment in the state's roads, notably the proposed addition of a third lane on Interstate 70 across the state. But, Farnan says he does have some questions over the potential cost, with Parson proposing an over $860 million investment.
"I have my doubts that that process can be done for the amount of money that (Parson) laid out," said Farnan. "I'll be interested to see if that goes anywhere, but I drive that once or twice a week and it is definitely congested and I do think that it does need to be widened."
Having served on the Jefferson C-123 School Board in Conception Junction, Farnan also lauded Parson for his continued investments into raising teacher and state employee wages.
"I really liked what he did last year by raising the base pay to $38,000 and I will definitely fight to keep that at $38,000 or higher," he said. "As for raising the state worker's wages, he proposed 8.7%, and I'm definitely for that with everything going up with costs of inflation, we definitely need to do that for our state workers."
Additionally, Parson is calling for another $78 million to increase childcare subsidies to providers across the state and establishing three new childcare tax credit programs. On top of supporting the Governor's proposals, Farnan says he will be introducing a bill intended to free up space at childcare facilities by removing the need for providers to count their own children or grandchildren in their "daycare count."
"If a daycare provider can keep eight kids and they have three grandkids, that means that they can only keep five other children, so my bill will basically just take this back to what it was before (2019), where you don't have to count your own children into your daycare count," said Farnan. "Hopefully this will help ease up the amount of daycare that we have and will make it a little bit easier for parents that are searching for daycare to find it."
A new face to the legislature, Farnan defeated Democratic Challenger Jessica Piper in November's general election.