(Farragut) -- Farragut Fire and Rescue is joining the entities raising funds for a local family in a time of need.
The Fremont County volunteer fire department, in partnership with Farragut Community Hometown Pride, is inviting the public to attend a benefit Saturday at Farragut City Park for Andy McQueen and his family. Proceeds of the event will go towards the family in support of recent events that have left them with several medical bills. Skylar Fuller is with the Farragut Fire Department. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program Monday morning, Fuller says they will have plenty of events beginning around 3 p.m. Saturday.
"We're going to have dinner from 5-to-8 p.m. and Jeff Slater is going to be there playing music from 5-to-8 p.m.," said Fuller. "We're going to have kids games, bouncy houses, and water fights. Riverton Volunteer Fire Department is letting us borrow their water fights, so that'll be fun on a nice, hot day."
Late last month, Fuller says Andy McQueen was in a tragic accident that has left him and his family on a long road to recovery, including multiple surgeries, a lengthy hospitalization, and numerous challenges. Fuller adds that McQueen is a Farragut native and Farragut High School graduate.
"Tim McCall came to the fire station and brought up that we need to do a benefit for Andy because he's been a member of this community forever," said Fuller. "Everybody in southwest Iowa knows the McQueen family and we decided this was what we wanted to do and we had all the equipment to do it."
Kids games and the bouncy houses will run from 3 p.m. to dark with the dinner, including hamburgers and hot dogs, and live music will be from 5-to-8 p.m. with a free-will donation. A movie will also follow at dusk. You can hear the full interview with Fuller below: