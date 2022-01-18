(Farragut) -- It's full steam ahead for the whole hog sausage and pancake fundraiser in Farragut this weekend.
Following a reduced rendition in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Farragut Fire and Rescue will be hosting it's annual whole hog sausage and pancake fundraiser this Saturday. Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show" Tuesday, longtime volunteer Dan Whitehill says they will begin serving around 4:30 p.m. and go until 7:00 p.m. Whitehill says its exciting to get back into the full event given its nearly 50 year tradition.
"It started back in the 70s when the Corner Conference Basketball tournament was always held in Farragut, and we decided let's do it on that Saturday to get people in and see the new building, because it was new at the time," Whitehill said. "We've outgrown the building, at the time we had two vehicles, a pumper truck and a water truck, since then now we're up to seven vehicles, and we share the building with the city and they've got a lot more equipment than they used to."
Whitehill says recent events have served up to nearly 500 people throughout the evening. He adds a free will donation will also be available to help with costs for new equipment at the fire station.
"That's right it's free will donation, Kevin (Walther) said it pays for equipment, but this week we're also putting a new grass truck in service this week," Whitehill said.
Farragut Fire Chief Kevin Walther says the typical cost for bunker gear including boots, coats, hats, and gloves can run around $5,000 a piece.
Whitehill says bulk sausage and sausage patties will also be available for purchase Saturday evening, with those proceeds also going towards the fire department. The Farragut Fire Station is located at 503 Hartford Ave, and for more information contact Farragut City Hall at 712-385-8660.
You can hear the full interview with Dan Whitehill and Kevin Walther below.