(Farragut) – Farragut Fire & Rescue is gearing up for its annual whole hog sausage and pancake fundraiser this weekend.
First started in the mid-1970s, the annual free-will donation event serves as a fundraiser for the volunteer department. Dan Whitehill says the dinner includes pancakes and another fan favorite.
"We'll serve whole hog sausage," said Whitehill. "We took 16 hogs to the locker to have them processed into sausage. We saved out a few of the loins, other than that everything goes in: the hams, the loins, the whole works goes. It is whole hog sausage."
Additionally, bulk sausage and patties will be available for sale. Fire Chief Kevin Walther says the department uses the funds to purchase needed equipment.
"We purchase equipment we need with the funds," said Walther. "Grants are also good for that. Most of the stuff we go after is high dollar. It takes several pancake feeds to do."
The fundraiser takes place Saturday from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Farragut Fire Station. Whitehill and Walther were guests on KMA’s Morning Show. You can hear the full interview below.