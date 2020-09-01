UPDATE: 7:53 a.m. Wednesday, September 2nd , 2020
(Farragut) -- Fire officials are still trying to determine the cause of a fire that gutted a Farragut residence earlier this week.
Firefighters from numerous KMAland departments assisted Farragut's crew in battling a blaze at 102 Clay Street Monday afternoon. Farragut Fire Chief Kevin Walther tells KMA News his department requested assistance after the first page was issued at 12:30 p.m.
"Right away, we mutual-aided for Sidney and Riverton, along with Shen and Farragut, to respond," said Walther. "When we got on the scene, the house was fully engulfed. The first truck said they saw a power line laying on top of the house. I don't know where that came in effect at--it's under investigation by the fire marshal's office. The southeast corner (of the house), they said they heard an explosion. We're guessing that's the air conditioner."
Firefighters from Tabor, Hamburg, Randolph, Clarinda and Essex also provided mutual aid--and Walther said it was needed.
"It was a hot day," he said, "and a lot of our first-in crews were pretty exhausted. We were going after a fire in the basement, too, so we called in that extra help."
Except for one firefighter suffering from heat exhaustion, no injuries were reported. Walther says the house suffered extensive damage.
"The whole roof is pretty much gone," said Walther. "The walls are still standing. I guess we knocked out some windows to help ventilate. It's a total loss from what I can see, I guess."
Walther says none of the house's occupants were home at the time of the fire. Firefighters were at the scene for about four-and-a-half hours. The State Fire Marshal's Office was expected back at the scene Wednesday morning to continue the investigation.
ORIGINAL STORY: 3:11 P.M. Tuesday, September 1st, 2020
