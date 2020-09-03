(Farragut) -- We may never know what caused a fire that swept through a Farragut residence earlier this week.
Firefighters from nine local departments battled the blaze at 102 Clay Street Monday afternoon. Farragut Fire Chief Kevin Walther says the cause of the fire is undetermined following the State Fire Marshal's Office investigation. Firefighters from Shenandoah, Sidney, Riverton, Tabor, Hamburg, Randolph, Clarinda and Essex assisted Farragut's firefighters at the scene. And, Walther is saluting the city's former fire chief, who came out of retirement to help in a time of dire need.
"We did have a retired firefighter, Tim McCall--I want to send out a special thank you to him," said Walther. "He's retired from us. So, that was greatly appreciated, I guess."
None of the house's occupants were home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.