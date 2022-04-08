(Farragut) -- The city of Farragut is hosting a community vision meeting this weekend to discuss improving local transportation infrastructure.
Farragut joins Stanton and 10 other communities in the Community Visioning program that aims to bridge the gap between demand and availability for resources needed to improve transportation. The program helps communities work alongside Trees Forever and the Iowa State University Department of Landscape Architecture to secure funding from the Iowa DOT for improvements. Joining the Thursday edition of the KMA "Morning Show," Farragut community committee member Lisa Allen Sonka says the point of this weekend's focus groups are to outline the plans for improvement.
"What they're going to do is the Iowa State students are going to take all this information back, and form just an amazing project for Farragut which I'm very excited about," said Allen Sonka. "They recently did that in [Shenandoah] and they also did it Malvern. Very impressive. This year we're fortunate enough to be honored this as well as Stanton."
Anyone from the Farragut community can participate in the meetings. This includes people that may travel to Farragut from nearby towns to walk or use the park. Allen Sonka says she's also looking forward to the continued improvements to Admiral Trail, which currently runs from New Orleans Avenue to Manti Road.
"We've gotten benches that we've put out all along the trail," said Allen Sonka. "We're about to put mile markers out there. Our plans are to go through [Shenandoah] and then connect with the Wabash Trace and it's really exciting."
With the further improvements to Farragut, Allen Sonka hopes that the city will attract people from all places.
"My passion is for Farragut, I grew up there," mentioned Allen Sonka. "I remember the Community Days. I remember the activities. I know it can't be that way again like it was in the 70s, but we can be something. And we can be a destination location."
The focus groups will be conducted Saturday April 9 starting at 9 AM at Farragut's Leisure Hall, and be divided into groups depending on age and level of physical ability. Allen Sonka encourages anyone interested in helping to not hesitate and reach out to the steering committee at 712-385-8125. You can also sign up online at communityvisioning.org/farragut and click on the "Public Input" link. You can hear the full interview with Lisa Allen Sonka here: